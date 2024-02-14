Hopewell Says Chamisa Can’t Be President Cause He’s Got No Money, And Chinono Fails To Disclose The UK Dealership He Says Made Him Sportscar Rich At 25

Activist Hopewell Chin'ono says Chamisa can't be president because unlike Emmanuel Macron, he has no money and no structures | Chin'ono, who changed his own name when his best friends were convicted of cheque fraud in UK, is still to disclose the dealership he claims made him… — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 14, 2024

“…Emmanuel Macron won in France and not in Africa, the realities of the two political landscapes should be studied and not compared without nuance.

Now lastly, Macron was a senior civil servant in France in the Inspectorate General of finances, he also worked as an investment banker at Rothschild Bank, after that he worked as deputy secretary general President Francois Hollande and became his advisor.

He became Minister of Economics, Industry and Technology, put simply, he was no ordinary guy.

He understood the political system and the global economic system so he was backed by solid money and not by random donations as candidates turn to do in Africa.

Contrary to what many also say, he actually ran under the banner of the En Marche, a centrist and pro-European political movement he founded in 2016.

It is important for anyone running as an independent presidential candidate to understand the unique political dynamics and differences between countries like France and Zimbabwe, and to understand that Macron was not just by himself.

What should be accentuated is that he didn’t use the traditional political parties, but he did have a vehicle.

Successful presidential campaigns in Africa require more than popularity, they require a strong and well organised political structure to scaffold the candidate and also financial backing because in fighting a ZANUPF candidate, you are essentially fighting the whole state.

Can one man fight a whole State and win in Zimbabwe or Africa?

No such chance and attempting to do so will show a lack of seriousness if one ever tried do it in-spite of all the evidence around us showing that doing so is a total lack of local political foresight…” – Hopewell Chin’ono.

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1740019948615786697?s=46

The activist who calls self by the gangsterish TB Joshua style “Daddy” title, has spent the last 6 years advising the Zimbabwe military to descend on Nelson Chamisa led tortuted activists he accuses of causing tension in the country.

He says he is the nation’s Daddy who alone exposes corruption, and he was catapulted into political stardom after the military regime he supports slapped him with charges of incitement to violence in July 2020. In the period 2021 to 2023, he has operated layers of accusations against Chamisa which include his prediction that Chamiaa was going to split his party and to lose the 2023 elections because according to him he did not conduct register to vote rallies in 2022.

https://x.com/zimeye/status/1736094271973872117?s=46

Chamisa ran nearly a thousand such rallies in 2022 alone. This time, Chin’ono has shifted to say Chamisa split his party because he is against structures.

