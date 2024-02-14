Police Speak On Rusape Officer Who Sets Dog On School Children

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Police say they are investigating a case in which their member in Rusape Wednesday set dogs on protesting school children.

The pupils from St Faith’s Mission in Rusape were protesting against the Anglican Church over a new US$600 mission fund.

In a statement, the ZRP said: 1/2 The ZRP has taken note of a viral social media clip on alleged St Faith High School students and ZRP clashes and use of Police dogs during a purported pupils demonstration. Full details on the incident will be availed once the Officer Commanding Police

[VIDEO] A ZRP officer sets a dog on a learner. St Faith's Mission pupils in Rusape are protesting against the Anglican Church over a new US$600 mission fund, Manica Post reported. pic.twitter.com/tFn2sjiWZl — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) February 14, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...