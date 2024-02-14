Police Speak On Rusape Officer Who Sets Dog On School Children
By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Police say they are investigating a case in which their member in Rusape Wednesday set dogs on protesting school children.
The pupils from St Faith’s Mission in Rusape were protesting against the Anglican Church over a new US$600 mission fund.
In a statement, the ZRP said: 1/2 The ZRP has taken note of a viral social media clip on alleged St Faith High School students and ZRP clashes and use of Police dogs during a purported pupils demonstration. Full details on the incident will be availed once the Officer Commanding Police