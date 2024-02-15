Chivayo Motor Vehicle Buying Spree Continues

By A Correspondent

Renowned for his ties to Zanu PF, controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo is once again making headlines by generously gifting brand new vehicles to three musicians.Chivayo’s penchant for distributing cars rivals that of confetti at a wedding.

In a recent gesture, Chivayo, affectionately known as Sir Wicknell, bestowed each of the musicians—Mathias Mhere, Diana Samkange, and Andy Muridzo—with a sleek Mercedes Benz C180 2015 model.Expressing his sentiments, Sir Wicknell conveyed, “Congratulations to you, my sister Diana Samkange, my brothers Mathias Mhere and Andy Muridzo.

While acknowledging your unwavering support and entertainment, notably at our revered Mother Zimbabwe’s ANGEL OF HOPE and various charitable functions, I cannot overlook your dedication.”

He further added, “Please visit EXQUISITE CARS DEALERSHIP to claim your 3 X Mercedes Benz C CLASS vehicles.

In accordance with tradition, let Diana make her selection first, followed by the two esteemed gentlemen. May you relish in your newfound possessions, and may God’s blessings be upon you always. Ndinoti makorokoto makuru kwamuri.”

This grand gesture from Chivayo has once again sparked debates about his motivations and connections within the political sphere, adding to his controversial reputation.

