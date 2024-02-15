Tyre Supplier Tiger Wheel And Tyre Dupes Defence Ministry

Tyre giant Tiger Wheel and Tyre are in the eyes of a storm after news that officials at the Defence Ministry unearthed they were failing to supply vital spare parts to the ministry despite being advanced US$13 million to do so.

According to information at hand, the company was given the money through the Ministry of Defence in RTGS equivalent where a contract was signed to supply spare parts and other essential parts for the ministry’s vehicles to ensure that they are roadworthy and meet set defence standards. The transaction was done last year.

The company also reportedly has a variation of more than US$3 million.

However, sources at the Ministry this week said they were very worried by the companies’ failure to supply the tyres and other services on time at a time when most of its vehicles are in need of wheel replacement.

They said the delay was putting some ministry officials and vehicles at risk as the current state of our roads need “solid” tyres and roadworthy vehicles to carry out government duty since defence is a very important arm of government which has kept the country stable.

Correspondence at hand shows that the tyre company has had contracts with the Defence Ministry before, which they usually delivered as per agreement but the delay of this project has raised a red flag to both the government and ministry.

It has also been noted that there are top government officials who are protecting the company from being investigated. Sources also said there are a lot of payments dating ten years ago that have not been supplied by Tiger Wheels and Tyre.

Government sources say they want to escalate the issue to Cabinet next month if nothing tangible was shown by then. They are of the view that the company might have diverted the money for other uses at the expense of government and national security. Other sources said they were reluctant to raise the matter with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as they are said to have a soft spot for the company.

Tiger Wheel and Tyre set up shop in Zimbabwe in 2015 and has created significant employment and has invested heavily in the country through the opening of the new stores.

-Zimbabwe Now

