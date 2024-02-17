Botswana Opposition Angered By Electoral Commission Visit To Zimbabwe

A Botswana opposition party has accused the Botswana Electoral Independent Commission (IEC) of visiting Zimbabwe to “learn tricks on rigging elections”.

IEC faced allegations of rigging in the 2019 elections and has been accused of conducting secretive registration processes for the upcoming 2024 elections.

These allegations have eroded public trust in that country’s electoral process and raised doubts about the IEC’s commitment to transparency and fairness.

Botswana National Front Secretary General, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said the visit to Zimbabwe by IEC was an endorsement of Zimbabwe’s disputed electoral system.

Motshegwa said Zimbabwe’s elections have been marred by irregularities in the past, and IEC should not be seen to be associating itself with such a system.

“Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has become known as a disastrous and atrocious electoral institution run mafia style, aided by those in government,” Motshegwa said in a statement.

“This comes at a time when President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his Zimbabwean brother, as they call each other, Emmerson Mnangagwa are enjoying cosy personal relations as bosom buddies to push joint personal businesses using offices of President to set up electoral crime syndicates.”

He added: “It was, therefore, not surprising when just last week the two Presidents failed to explain to journalists what kind of notes they are exchanging in an effort to enhance democracy in Botswana and Zimbabwe through electoral reforms to deliver credible, free and fair elections.”

In a statement dated February 13, the IEC said it visited Zec to exchange notes on best practices.

“The Zec’s accreditation machine has been hailed as the best in various reports in terms of expeditious issuance of the accreditation cards,” the IEC said.

“Therefore, the IEC’s idea is to see what Zec has and compare with what other countries in the region have, with a view to see what can work for us in Botswana, as the commission prepares for the 2024 general elections.”

Botswana’s electoral body denied the accusations of election rigging, calling them “inaccurate and untruthful”.

“Consequently, the commission would like to inform its members of the public that these accusations are inaccurate and untruthful.

“In the commission’s assessment, the accusations are merely based on unfounded suspicion, belief and fear unnecessarily held by some of the Commission’s stakeholder who peddle them,” it said.

-Newsday

