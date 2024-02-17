Gun Wielding Robbers Caught

By Dorrothy Moyo | The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has made significant breakthroughs in combating armed robbery cases with a series of arrests and confrontations resulting in the capture of multiple suspects across different regions.

Harare Arrests:

In a coordinated effort by CID Homicide detectives, Patricia Mutedzi (24) was apprehended at Damview Lodge, leading to the recovery of a Toyota Mark X vehicle used in multiple robbery incidents. Mutedzi’s confession implicated Munyaradzi Jonga (34), Munyaradzi Sandaka (33), and another suspect known as Madzibaba Mandaza. Sandaka, located at Retreat Farm, Waterfalls, resisted arrest and was shot in the leg during the confrontation. His arrest uncovered a cache of weapons and suspected stolen items.

Jonga, identified as an accomplice, was traced to Glenview 8, where he attempted to flee but was apprehended after sustaining a gunshot wound to the shin. The four suspects are linked to six robbery cases, including high-value thefts in Waterfalls, Harare.

Ngundu Incident:

Meanwhile, in Ngundu, Masvingo, a police crack team intercepted Pardon Shoko (36), Brain Jazi (36), and Joseph Makuvise (43), who were en route to Chiredzi for a planned robbery. Shoko resisted arrest and aimed a firearm at officers, resulting in fatal consequences. However, the arrest of Jazi and Makuvise led to the recovery of weapons and evidence tying them to previous robberies in Masvingo.

Mapondera Shopping Centre Arrests:

Additionally, Brain Madondo (21), Timothy Sharu (33), Thias Gaff (35), and Melody Savanhu (26) were apprehended at Mapondera Shopping Centre in Harare following a reported brawl. A search of their vehicle yielded firearms and tools believed to be used in criminal activities.

Police Warning:

The ZRP emphasizes its unwavering commitment to combatting armed robbery and warns perpetrators of the consequences. Any resistance to law enforcement will be met with appropriate measures to ensure justice prevails.

The arrests mark a significant victory in the ongoing battle against organized crime, reaffirming the authorities’ dedication to maintaining law and order in Zimbabwe.

Stay tuned for further updates as investigations continue into these cases.

