Lawyers for Gospel Musician Ivy Kombo and Husband Accuse Prosecutor of Unethical Conduct

In a developing legal saga, the legal representatives of renowned gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband, Admire Kasi, have lodged a formal complaint against the handling of their case by the prosecution. The couple, embroiled in allegations of unlawfully acquiring conversion certificates to practice law in Zimbabwe without the requisite examinations, find themselves at the center of a contentious legal battle.

The controversy escalated following actions by the trial prosecutor, Anesu Chirenje, who is accused of attempting to introduce previously rejected evidence into the court record. This move has sparked outrage from the defense team, who have since expressed their grievances to the National Prosecuting Authority, labeling the prosecutor’s actions as an attempt to “smuggle evidence” into the proceedings.

Admire Rubaya, leading the defense for Kombo and Kasi, has penned a scathing letter to the authority, condemning the prosecutor’s tactics. Rubaya’s letter highlights a significant procedural misstep: the introduction of an email extract as evidence, which had not been disclosed to the defense prior to the trial. This, according to Rubaya, constitutes not only a breach of ethical standards but also a prejudicial act against his clients.

The defense’s letter criticizes Chirenje’s oversight in failing to include the crucial email extract with the initial affidavit, which contained only a schedule. Rubaya argues that this lapse in diligence demonstrates a concerning negligence on the part of the State, accusing the prosecution of employing “unfair, unlawful, abusive, and unprocedural” tactics.

Rubaya’s stern rebuke of the prosecution’s attempt to retroactively introduce evidence emphasizes the defense’s stance on the sanctity of procedural fairness and ethical conduct within the legal system. He asserts that the prosecution’s actions are not only detrimental to the integrity of the trial but also unjustly disadvantageous to Kombo and Kasi as they prepare their defense.

This legal confrontation sheds light on the intricate dynamics of justice and the paramount importance of adherence to procedural norms and ethical standards in Zimbabwe’s legal system. As the case unfolds, the spotlight remains on the actions of both the prosecution and the defense, underscoring the critical balance between legal strategy and ethical responsibility.- State Media

