Police Shoot Dead Suspected Armed Robber

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In an incident at Ngundu Growth Point, law enforcement officers fatally shot a suspected armed robber, while apprehending his two alleged accomplices.

The deceased, identified as Pardon Shoko (36) from Gomba area in Runyararo West, Masvingo, succumbed to a gunshot wound upon arrival at Ngundu Clinic.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, although yet to receive an official report, verified the incident. A leaked police memo corroborated the details.

Shoko’s companions, Brian Jazire (36) from Dangamvura, Mutare, and Joseph Makuvise (43) from Chief Mataruse, Gutu, are currently in custody.

According to the memo, the police received intelligence suggesting the trio’s intent to commit robberies in Chiredzi.

Subsequently, a team comprising detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Support Unit was dispatched to Ngundu Growth Point.

Around 2 pm, the detectives observed three individuals exiting a parked Toyota Runx beneath a tree.

As the trio proceeded towards the growth point, police intercepted them and instructed them to lie down. Allegedly, Shoko resisted and brandished a LLAMA trademark pistol, aiming it at the officers.

In response, one of the detectives fired, fatally injuring Shoko.Upon searching the Runx, police discovered 12 black cable ties, a hammer, and a torch.

Makuvise attempted to disguise himself with a dreadlocked wig, which authorities confiscated.

The trio is suspected of involvement in multiple robbery cases reported in Masvingo.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...