Presidium Meets To Discuss the Demolitions They Ordered On Their Own

PRESIDIUM CONVENES TO ADDRESS DEMOLITIONS AMIDST SELF-ORDERED CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL SETTLEMENTS

The nation’s highest leadership is poised to convene early next week to confront the repercussions of demolitions they themselves ordered on national television, aimed at curbing the surge of illegal settlements on State and council lands.

**Inter-Ministerial Committee Report:**

In response to directives from Acting President Kembo Mohadi and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the inter-ministerial committee, led by Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, will present a comprehensive report to the Presidium. The report will assess the efficacy of the demolition campaign undertaken as part of ‘Operation No to Land Barons’, which unfolded between January 10 and February 9.

Dr Masuka underscored the importance of upholding the law against land barons, with numerous apprehensions made during the crackdown. He stressed the need for ongoing public education regarding the illegality of settling on State land without proper authorization.

**Government’s Stand:**

Minister Masuka reiterated the government’s unequivocal stance that State land is not for sale and urged adherence to established procedures for land acquisition. Expressing concern over the illicit sale of land by village heads, he emphasized its detrimental impact on efforts to maintain order in resettlement areas.

Meanwhile, Minister of Local Government, Winston Chitando, condemned the unlawful occupation of greenways and unauthorized parceling of land, reiterating the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

**Enforcement and Food Security:**

The government’s crackdown on illegal settlements has resulted in the arrest of over 3,700 land barons, with ongoing investigations into illegal settlers. Concurrently, efforts are underway to bolster food security by increasing the Grain Marketing Board’s strategic reserves to 1.5 million tonnes, in line with Cabinet directives.

However, challenges persist in achieving food security objectives, as the Grain Marketing Board grapples with reduced purchasing capacity due to liberalized marketing arrangements for grain.

**Future Outlook:**

As the Presidium prepares to deliberate on the demolitions and settlement issues, stakeholders await further guidance on the government’s strategy to address the multifaceted challenges of land management and food security.

The impending meeting underscores the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, as it confronts the ramifications of its own directives in the public eye.

