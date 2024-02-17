Suspected Thief Beaten To Death

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A man, identified as Shadreck Maresa (34), met a tragic fate when he was fatally assaulted by a mob after being apprehended for stealing batteries.

According to authorities, Maresa was discovered in a fowl run at a residence in Damafalls Phase 5, Ruwa.

The incident has prompted an investigation by the Ruwa police into the circumstances leading to his death.In an official statement, the police outlined the grim details of the case:

“Police in Ruwa are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Shadreck Maresa (34) died in a fowl run at a house in Damafalls Phase 5, Ruwa. The victim was allegedly assaulted by a mob in Gazebo Area where he was caught stealing batteries.”

The tragic event underscores the dangers and consequences of vigilantism, highlighting the need for communities to address issues of crime and justice through proper channels and legal frameworks.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...