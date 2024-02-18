Globetrotting:Mnangagwa Rivals Mugabe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who arrived in Addis Ababa this Friday for the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union, has met with the diaspora community in Addis Ababa.

The President noted that the AU summit is an important platform for the African governments to take stock of progress made in economic development among other issues.

President Mnangagwa updated the diaspora community on the progress made in the attainment of Vision 2030.

He said Vision 2030 is achievable and the country is on track to realising the vision of becoming an upper middle-income economy society by 2030.

The Head of State noted how the diaspora remittances flows have consistently surpassed foreign direct investment.

President Mnangagwa said the monetary policy committee acknowledged that diaspora remittances alone contributed 16% of the country’s foreign currency inflows as at 31 October 2023.

