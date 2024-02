Hatcliffe Women Nailed

Four Hatcliffe women, convicted of assaulting and publicly humiliating a woman they suspected of having an affair with a colleague’s husband, have been handed an effective nine-month jail term.

Zelpa Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, and Olleyn Vinyungwi admitted to the charges of assault.Source: ZBC News

