Moreblessing Ali’s Family Prepares for Dignified Burial Following Lawyer Job Sikhala’s Release

By A Correspondent| The family of the late Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali is now focusing on laying their daughter to rest after the release of their lawyer, Hon. Job Sikhala, from more than 1 year and 8 months of pre-trial detention.

In a heartfelt announcement shared on Twitter by Moreblessing Ali’s brother, Washington Ali, the family expressed immense relief at Hon. Sikhala’s release and thanked everyone for their unwavering support during the challenging nearly two years, which lacked proper mourning and burial for their beloved family member.

“On the day of his release, Hon. Sikhala expressed his sentiments, emphasizing that it is now time to lay Moreblessing Ali to rest,” Washington Ali shared in the Twitter post.

Washington Ali said they are now in communication with the police and has had the opportunity to view Moreblessing’s dismembered body with plans now underway to provide her with a dignified burial.

The family expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by them, including the Sikhala family and the Nyatsime 22. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude once again to everyone who stood by us,” the statement read.

The announcement also mentioned that the family is in the process of confirming the dates for Moreblessing’s burial, and once confirmed, notifications will be sent out to the public.

