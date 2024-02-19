Mwonzora Says Talk Of Third Term For ED Is Retrogressive

Spread the love

MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has condemned Zanu PF members in Masvingo Province for what he termed retrogressive and irresponsible move to push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s third term in office.

Posting on Twitter on Monday morning, Mwonzora called on Zanu PF activists to respect the constitution and avoid any talk about extending Mnangagwa’s term of office.

“Any talk about extending the term of office of the current president is totally irresponsible and retrogressive. Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy. We must respect and adhere to our constitution,” said Mwonzora.

Former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has also voiced out againt proponents of Mnangagwa’s third term saying they are repeating the mistakes of the G40 cabal.

“Vapfana ava vabatwa nemweya weG40 ! Kuita kugarwa nayo kuti zete.”

United Kingdom based legal guru, Brighton Mutebuka however said Mnangagwa will not succeed as history has a funny way of repeating itself.

“In the end, I do not think ED will succeed in his quest for a life presidency. History has got a funny way of repeating itself! He simply faces too many obstacles & he is dealing with adversaries who know him very well & also have ties in the belly of the very same regime he is a part of, some of Lacoste v G40 part 2 but this time with a slightly younger version of Bob!,” said Mutebuka.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...