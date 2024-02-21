SADC Arrives In Harare, Drops Fresh Elections Agenda

BY Political Reporter- A SADC Preparatory Mission led by the Deputy Executive Secretary of Corporate Affairs, Dr Judith Kateera, has arrived in the country today to engage Harare over preparations for the SADC Summit set for August.

The preparatory mission is a technical team that will engage Zimbabwe in terms of preparations for hosting the 44th SADC Summit in August.

President Mnangagwa will become the SADC chair from August, taking over the chairmanship from Angola.

The team is in the country until February 24.

Speaking soon after touching down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Dr Kateera said the purpose of the visit is to prepare for the August summit where Zimbabwe will be taking over the current chairperson of SADC from Angola.

“We have come to meet with Foreign Affairs Ministry officials as they are our host. We are going to start working on the preparations for hosting of this summit which will be preceded by a number of meetings like the Council Meeting and Industrialisation Week where we are also set to invite the private sector to be part of the programme,” she said.

-Herald

