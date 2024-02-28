No Yellow Or Blue At Moreblessing Ali Burial, Says Sikhala

By A Correspondent| Former Zengeza West legislator and Ali family lawyer Job Sikhala has discouraged the wearing of party regalia at the slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali’s burial which is set for Zororo Gardens in Chitungwiza on Saturday.

Posting on Twitter and as a follow-up to the announcement made by the Ali family, Sikhala urged people to bury the late Moreblessing in a non-partisan manner.

“Fellow citizens,in addition to the previous public invitation that I made for the memorial service of our dear departed Moreblessing Ali,we dont expect anything to do with politics,either yellow or blue or whatever political party,lets just come and do it in a non-partisan manner,” said Sikhala.

Moreblessing was murdered by a Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba who has since been convicted and sentenced to a prison term.

Moreblessing was a strong CCC activist based in Manyame, Chitungwiza.

