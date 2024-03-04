Audit Report Uncovers Shocking Corruption In Local Govt Ministry And Arosume Property Development

BY A CORRESPONDENT| In a startling revelation, a special audit task force has exposed massive corruption and mismanagement within the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing, particularly concerning the Carrick Creagh Farm development.

The audit report, dated 2020, outlines a series of alarming findings implicating key officials and Arosume Property Development which was contracted by the government to develop Carrick Creagh farm into residential stands.

The audit report reveals a systematic mismanagement of state land by the Ministry’s Stateland Office, involving unauthorized allocations to Arosume Property Development.

Notably, the report states, “Allocating state land to land developers and allowing them to plan, service, and sell state land to home seekers before they paid for the land and signed MOAs with the Stateland Office.”

The consequences of such actions resulted in Arosume profiteering at the expense of the State and beneficiaries.

Delays in valuing land, failure to collect compensation monies, and approving layout plans without proper procedures were also identified.

The audit report specifically points out the irregular allocation of 30 additional stands to Arosume Property Development, outside the approved Tripartite Agreement, by a certain Mr. S M Sibanda, a director in the Local government ministry.

Despite being allocated 80 stands as security, Arosume illegally repossessed stands from non-paying beneficiaries and resold them, leading to an estimated loss of over USD1.2 billion at current market values.

Furthermore, Arosume’s failure to pay intrinsic land value for the 80 stands posed a substantial risk to government revenue.

The audit recommends legal proceedings and collaboration with anti-corruption agencies for recovery.

The report raises concerns about the lifestyle of Stateland Office administrators, citing indicators of abuse of office, including lavish lifestyles, ownership of multiple properties, and the lack of segregation of duties.

The auditors recommend a lifestyle audit of Stateland administrators by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The audit report concludes with a series of recommendations, including demanding payment of intrinsic land value from Arosume, litigation in collaboration with ZACC, and a roundtable meeting to address various issues related to the Carrick Creagh Farm development.

Secretary for Local Government, John Basera could not be reached for a comment as his mobile phone number was not available.

In 2023, Zacc arrested officials from Local Government and Arosume on allegations of state land scandals and the matters are still in the criminal court. Audit revealed a multiplicity of court cases as a result of illegal subdivisions and sell of beneficiary stands by Arosume.

A case in point is where a lawyer representing Arosume fought for the repossession of a beneficiary stand in High court and had the same stand allocated to his wife by the ministry of local Government officials without following ministry policies of allocating state land.

Audit recommended Zacc to investigate such corruption and abuse of office and recover such ill gotten properties. Audit also unearthed abuse of office by stateland staff who were writing letters collecting debts for Arosume which is a private company.

The officials advised audit that they were authorized to do work for a private company by the Deputy Director Legal Mrs K Tshuma. Audit recommended disciplinary action for the officials involved for using tax payers funds pursuing the business of a private company.

The lifestyle audit will unearth how some Statelands staff have built mansions in Carrick creagh which are not in line with their known sources of income. Zacc asset forfeiture unit has recently recovered millions of assets whose owners could not explain the sources of their income.

The revelations in Carrick Creagh come at a back of Government’s efforts to fight land barons and tame corruption in both public and private institutions.

The Justice Uchena commission unearthed various irregularities In Carrick Creagh where Arosume failed to account for the land that it obtained from Government as security in 2007.

