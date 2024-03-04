“Lawyer Used Witchcraft”

In a courtroom drama that seems to blend the lines between the legal and the supernatural, Linda Kovi, a 34-year-old lawyer, faced charges this Friday in the Harare Regional Court. The allegations against her are as unusual as they are serious, involving threats of witchcraft against a witness in a fraud case. Presided over by Magistrate Mr. Stanford Mambanje, the case has captured the public’s imagination and raised eyebrows across the legal community.

Kovi is accused of obstructing justice in connection with earlier charges of fraudulently obtaining a conversion certificate from the Zimbabwe Council for Legal Education (CLE), a necessary qualification for practicing law in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), led by officer Chimusoro Elisha, initially arrested Kovi in 2023, setting off a series of events that would lead to this extraordinary moment in court.

Following her release on bail, Kovi allegedly contacted Shorai Tafadzwa Mupunga, a key witness, and hinted at a supernatural retaliation for her involvement in the case. According to Prosecutor Mr. Anesu Chirenje, Kovi spoke of Chief Dotito, a traditional healer still at large, who purportedly had visions of Mupunga being attacked by evil spirits due to her participation in the legal proceedings against Kovi.

Further allegations suggest that Chief Dotito himself warned Mupunga of spiritual attacks and professional repercussions if she persisted in her role as a witness. This was reportedly part of an orchestrated effort to dissuade Mupunga from testifying, using the fear of witchcraft as leverage.

The case took an even darker turn as Kovi allegedly sought the assistance of Chief Dotito in targeting not just the witness but also the ZACC officers, prosecutors, and magistrates involved in her case. Threats were also made against ZACC investigators, with Senior Investigating Officer Shelton Gambiza being warned to distance himself from the proceedings to avoid “something sinister.”

As the court adjourned, with Kovi remanded in custody pending a bail application set for March 4, the legal community and public alike are left to ponder the intersections of law, ethics, and the supernatural. This case not only challenges the boundaries of legal practice in Zimbabwe but also ignites a debate on the influence of traditional beliefs in modern legal systems.

