Parliament Seeks To Protect Susan Mutami Like Victims

By Dorrothy Moyo | The recent legislative initiative by Zimbabwe to amend the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, specifically aiming to raise the age of sexual consent from 16 to 18, represents a significant shift in the country’s approach to child protection. This move comes in the wake of a Constitutional Court ruling that identified a critical gap in the legal framework, where 17 and 18-year-olds were left unprotected due to a misalignment between the Criminal Law Code and the Constitution. The proposed amendments, therefore, not only seek to close this gap but also to realign Zimbabwe’s legal statutes with international standards on child rights.

The question at hand is whether these amendments will effectively deter the occurrence of more victims like Susan Mutami, considering the historical reluctance of the ruling party or Parliament to address the age of consent comprehensively. Mutami’s case, among others, has underscored the urgent need for legal reforms to protect young individuals from sexual exploitation and abuse, highlighting systemic vulnerabilities within the legal and political frameworks.

The introduction of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Amendment Bill is indeed a progressive step. By expanding the definition of “young persons” to include all individuals under 18, the amendments aim to offer blanket protection to all minors, thereby addressing the previously existing legal loophole. Furthermore, the bill’s provisions for facilitating the testimony of children and other vulnerable witnesses in court proceedings reflect a nuanced understanding of the barriers to justice faced by victims of sexual crimes.

However, the effectiveness of these amendments in preventing future cases like Mutami’s hinges on several factors beyond the mere enactment of the law. Firstly, the political will and commitment of the ruling party to enforce these legal provisions are crucial. The historical reluctance to raise the age of consent has been a significant barrier to child protection in Zimbabwe. Thus, the implementation of these amendments requires a concerted effort to transcend political interests in favor of safeguarding children’s rights.

Secondly, public awareness and education about the new legal protections and the rights of children and young persons are vital. For the legal amendments to have a tangible impact, there needs to be a broad understanding among the populace, especially among young people, about their rights and the legal recourse available to them.

Thirdly, the capacity of law enforcement agencies and the judicial system to effectively enforce these amendments is critical. This includes the training of police, prosecutors, and judges on the new provisions and ensuring that the legal process is accessible and sensitive to the needs of young victims of sexual crimes.

In conclusion, while the proposed amendments to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act represent a forward-looking approach to child protection in Zimbabwe, their success in preventing more victims like Susan Mutami will largely depend on the implementation and enforcement mechanisms put in place. It requires a comprehensive approach that involves political commitment, public awareness, and an efficient judicial system to translate legislative reforms into effective protection for children and young persons.

