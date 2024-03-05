SADC Not Yet Done With Zim Elections – Chamisa

By A Correspondent

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has emphasized that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) remains actively engaged in addressing the contentious issue of disputed elections in Zimbabwe.

In an exclusive interview with NewsDay, Chamisa underscored his commitment to mobilizing support for a new government, rather than focusing on forming another political party.

“I have been engaging with people from all walks of life,” Chamisa explained.

“From villages to community leaders, the outpouring of confidence and hope is palpable. Zimbabweans are resolute in their desire for change. They yearn for a new government, not merely a new movement. I am dedicated to ensuring that I honor their aspirations.”

Having served as a former Cabinet minister during the Government of National Unity from 2009 to 2013, Chamisa has been actively seeking regional and international support to address Zimbabwe’s political crisis, particularly in the wake of his rejection of the election results in August 23, which declared President Emerson Mnangagwa as the winner.

In his efforts to garner support, Chamisa has engaged with diplomatic representatives, including Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Adler Aristilde and British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pete Vowles, to discuss pressing political matters.

“My consultations extend far and wide,” Chamisa emphasized.

“I am engaging with citizens, opinion leaders, and stakeholders across various sectors, both domestically and internationally. This inclusive approach underscores the urgency of addressing Zimbabwe’s political challenges.”

Chamisa stressed that SADC’s involvement in Zimbabwe’s political situation remains paramount.

“The unresolved issue of leadership in Zimbabwe cannot be dismissed lightly,” he asserted.

“SADC’s recognition that Zimbabwe’s election lacked credibility underscores the need for a thorough examination and a legitimate resolution. No compromised process can yield a credible outcome.”

As Chamisa continues his advocacy for political reform, he remains steadfast in his belief that meaningful change is achievable through concerted efforts both within Zimbabwe and through regional and international cooperation.

“The journey toward a more democratic Zimbabwe requires the collaboration of all stakeholders,” Chamisa added.

“From local grassroots organizations to regional bodies like SADC and the African Union, everyone has a role to play.

I am heartened by the support and encouragement I have received thus far, and I am committed to pursuing a path that honors the will of the Zimbabwean people.”

