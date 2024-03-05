Tshabangu Claims Top Chamisa Associate “Desperate To Join Me”

By A Correspondent

In a startling turn of events, Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-appointed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has made bold assertions regarding Prince Dubeko Sibanda, a prominent associate of opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu alleges that Sibanda is actively seeking to distance himself from Chamisa’s camp and join forces with him instead.

The controversial statement, made by Tshabangu last week, has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s political circles. Speaking candidly, Tshabangu did not mince words as he addressed Sibanda directly, accusing him of political opportunism and insinuating a desire to defect.

“Mr. Sibanda, the truth will always come out,” declared Tshabangu.

“Stop behaving like a political opportunist. We have no need for individuals like you, who are not fully committed to the democratic struggle.

Your attempts to align yourself with us will not be entertained. Cease your efforts to engage with me, as I have no interest in your political games.”

The public airing of such grievances highlights the underlying tensions within opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

As the nation gears up for crucial elections, the scramble for alliances and strategic positioning has intensified, leading to fractures within established political entities.

Prince Dubeko Sibanda, known for his close association with Advocate Nelson Chamisa, has yet to respond to Tshabangu’s claims.

However, the implications of such allegations could have far-reaching consequences for both Sibanda and Chamisa, as they navigate the intricate web of Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

The emergence of Tshabangu as a vocal figure within the CCC adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

With his unabashed stance against perceived opportunism and wavering allegiances, Tshabangu appears determined to assert his authority and consolidate support for the CCC ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

As the political drama unfolds, Zimbabweans are left to ponder the implications of Tshabangu’s claims and the potential ripple effects on the broader opposition movement.

With stakes high and alliances fluid, the road to democratic change in Zimbabwe remains fraught with uncertainty and intrigue.

