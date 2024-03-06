Motsoaledi Targets Zimbabweans, Revives Anti-ZEP Court Challenge

Spread the love

South Africa- Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has approached the Constitutional Court, appealing to scrapping the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme.

In June 2023, the Pretoria High Court ruled that the termination of the ZEP had been unlawful and unconstitutional.

Motsoaledi then appealed the ruling but it was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal on the grounds it had no prospects of success.

This week the Minister turned to the Constitutional Court, essentially on the same grounds, asking that it adjudicate over the issue.

In the application lodged in the Constitutional Court, Home Affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode, who is the second applicant after the minister, wants leave to appeal against the whole June 2023 judgment of the Pretoria High Court.

The High Court ruling ordered the minister to reconsider the termination of the programme and follow a fair, lawful and consultative process.

The Pretoria High Court then refused to grant leave to appeal.

The Helen Suzman Foundation and others are expected to oppose the application. They have until March 15 to file papers.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...