Popular Prophet Criticizes Sikhala, Tshabangu, Declares Chamisa As Sole True Opposition Figure

By A Correspondent

The vocal Masvingo clergy, Prophet Isaac Makomichi (29), has reportedly criticized Sikhala and Tshabangu, branding them as mere politicians incapable of offering meaningful solutions to Zimbabweans.

Makomichi, speaking at a workshop held at Rainbow Hotel aimed at fostering unity among Zimbabweans across political divides under the banner “Zimbabwe Must Unite,” asserted that both Sikhala and Tshabangu abangu’s movements would fade into obscurity.

While Job Sikhala recently established his own political movement, Tshabangu has been inaugurated as a senator.

Makomichi emphasized that the movements led by Sikhala and Tshabangu would fail to garner serious attention from the Zimbabwean populace, suggesting that those aligning with false opposition factions risk severing ties with the electorate permanently.

A political analyst opined that neither Zanu PF nor the electorate would be inclined to support Sikhala and Tshabangu, viewing them as opportunists.

Zimbabweans are placing their hopes on Chamisa, with one pastor remarking that if Chamisa were to establish a party called Chitanda, true opposition supporters would rally behind him.

Efforts to reach Makomichi for further comment were unsuccessful as his phone was unreachable prior to publishing.

