Sikhala Scores Another Victory

By Court Correspondent| National Democratic Working Group leader, Job Sikhala, has been cleared of another criminal charge after a Harare magistrate found him not guilty of inciting public violence back in 2020.

Sikhala, a former legislator and CCC politician, was accused of posting a video on social media encouraging Zimbabweans to protest against the dire state of the economy and widespread corruption under the current Zanu PF-led government. However, the state failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

In delivering the verdict, Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti stated that the evidence presented did not support the accusations against Sikhala. She emphasized that none of the witnesses could confirm if the videos were in their original form, leading to the not guilty verdict.

Following his acquittal, Sikhala’s lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, announced plans to sue for damages at the High Court, highlighting the injustices endured by his client during his one year and eight months in custody.

This acquittal marks the end of Sikhala’s pending criminal cases before the magistrates’ court, relieving him of the legal burden he has faced due to his aggressive political style. While he still has two convictions under appeal at the High Court, Sikhala can now focus on his political endeavors without the looming threat of further criminal proceedings.

