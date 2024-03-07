I Bear Nkomo Footprint – Tshabangu

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a bold comparison, Sengezo Tshabangu, the interim Secretary General of the controversial Citizens Coalition for Change, recently likened himself to the legendary figure, Joshua Nkomo.

In an exclusive interview with Open Parly ZW, Tshabangu articulated his stance, stating: “I am the living embodiment of Joshua Nkomo’s legacy, and I am committed to seeing his vision through to fruition.”

Tshabangu’s declaration underscores his deep reverence for Nkomo’s enduring influence and his determination to carry forward the ideals championed by the revered leader.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...