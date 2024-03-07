Mutsvangwa Fired For Blocking War Vets From Meeting ED

By Political Reporter- President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Christopher Mutsvangwa from cabinet for blocking war vets from meeting him.

Mnangagwa Wednesday swore in Monica Mavhunga as the new War Veterans minister, replacing Mutsvangwa.

Taking the oath of office at the state house on Wednesday, Mavhunga vowed to improve ex-combatants’ welfare and see to it that they meet with President Mnangagwa, their patron.

This statement suggests that Mutsvangwa was blocking war veterans from seeing Mnangagwa.

Mavhunga was sworn in along with Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi at State House in Harare yesterday.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Minister Mavhunga said in line with Vision 2030, war veterans must also be economically empowered.

“We have to look at their welfare as provided for by the statutory instruments so that their welfare is catered for. War veterans want to be economically empowered.

“Yes they look old, but they have children who can also work in their businesses. So we will try by all means to have individual projects for war veterans as well as institutional projects to fill in the war veterans fund.”

Minister Mavhunga said plans are underway to host a war veterans’ indaba.

“As someone who is also a war veteran, I know that the war veterans want to meet with their President and we are in the process of organising something very big.

“I cannot give an actual date, but when the President met with the war veterans last time, he promised that there should be an annual indaba for war veterans, so we are in the process of organising that.

“I am sure that they will always interact with their leader who is also our President and also a war veteran,” she said.

Deputy Minister Modi, who is retaining his previous portfolio, said he will continue interacting with stakeholders.

“What I left in my last term I shall continue with that to fulfil our President’s Vision 2030 to make our industry self-sufficient.

“As you can see, in most of the market places 85 percent of our local products are being sold. It shows the progress on the industry side,” he said.

Minister Mavhunga was elevated from being Deputy Minister on Monday replacing Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Deputy Minister Modi was appointed in January together with Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Timios Kwidini who has already taken his oath of office.

Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya were among the dignitaries who were following proceedings during the swearing-in ceremony.

-Herald

