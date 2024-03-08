Knives Out For Mutsvangwa

By Political Reporter- The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has announced its intention to hold contested elections for all positions, including the current chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa, during its upcoming congress.

Mutsvangwa, who presently holds the chairman position, was dismissed from the cabinet for allegedly causing divisions among war veterans.

His tenure began in 2013 when he was elected at a congress in Masvingo.

ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya conveyed this development to the state media on Thursday, announcing the association’s agenda for the upcoming congress.

Mahiya outlined the key issues to be discussed, encompassing the elective congress, the welfare of war veterans, land matters, and the provision of school fees for ex-combatants children.

He said the association’s commitment to upholding its constitution during the congress and ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

Mahiya announced his decision to relinquish his position as spokesperson, fostering an environment for new voices to emerge within the organization.

He also shed light on the pressing need for reforms in the welfare of war veterans.

The War Veterans wing is urging the government to establish health clinics dedicated to ex-combatants across the nation.

As part of this initiative, Mahiya revealed plans for a comprehensive health program, aiming to provide accessible medical assistance to war veterans in their respective localities.

Seeking government intervention, Mahiya articulated the war veterans’ plea for fully equipped health facilities, underlining the urgency of addressing the health concerns faced by these veterans.

Additionally, Mahiya expressed concern over the increasing repossession of land allocated to war veterans, calling for immediate action to safeguard their properties.

The threat to their allocated lands has become a critical issue that demands attention and resolution.

