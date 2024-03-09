Chamisa, Tshabangu In Byo Offices Stalemate

By Crime & Courts Reporter- The High Court in Bulawayo has reserved judgment in a CCC property wrangle case.

In the case, bogus CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu is seeking spoliation damages from Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu sued Chamisa after the party’s office in Bulawayo named the Gertrude Mthombeni House, was repainted from yellow to blue by youths who were allegedly aligned with the former CCC leader.

In its application, CCC claimed Chamisa’s supporters forcibly took “control, occupation and possession” of the building and painted the whole offices and precast wall, which was “unlawful, prejudicial and amounts to spoliation.”

Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice David Mangota, heard the case on Thursday, where Nqobani Sithole represented Tshabangu while Obey Shava stood in for Chamisa.

In his founding affidavit that accompanied CCC’s application, Tshabangu said following Chamisa’s resignation, there was an expectation of having been a “smooth handover takeover process”, and such were being undertaken.”

He said a group of “unknown people” about 25 to 30, who allegedly made it clear that they were sent by Chamisa, forcibly took control of the office.

However, in his opposing affidavit, Chamisa reiterated that he is not currently part of any political organisation, claiming his image and name have been misappropriated by many people who have no connection to him.

He stated in his affidavit that he had “absolutely” nothing to do with the takeover of the offices.

Chamisa said that if Tshabangu, as the applicant, knew the people who had repainted the CCC party premises, he should sue them.

