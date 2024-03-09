Mnangagwa Demotes Mugabe Minister

By Political Reporter- President Mnangagwa has removed a long-serving cabinet minister, Sithembiso Nyoni from the Industry and Commerce portfolio.

Nyoni is now the Environment, Climate and Wildlife and has been replaced by Mangaliso Ndlovu with immediate effect.

The reassignments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya in a statement yesterday.

“In terms of Sub-section 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has re-assigned the under-listed Ministers as follows with immediate effect.

“Hon Sithembiso G. G. Nyoni, MP.: Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

“Hon Nqobizitha M. Ndlovu, M.P.: Minister of Industry and Commerce.”

