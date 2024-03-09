Mnangagwa Swallows Pride, Finally Recognises Mugabe

By Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa finally swallowed his pride and recognised his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, by directing the government to erect a statue of the late, long-serving leader.

The statue will be erected at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport in Harare.

NewsDay reports that the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has invited tenders from interested fine artists to bid and produce a life-size statue of the late former Head of State. A Government Gazette General Notice 310 of 2024 reads:

National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe is pleased to invite expressions of interest from fine artists to produce a life-size statue of the late former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, RG Mugabe to be installed at the RG Mugabe International Airport.

Mnangagwa removed Mugabe in 2017 through a military coup, and he ( Mnangagwa) did not attend the late President’s funeral two years later.

He passed away on 06 September 2019, in Singapore at the age of 95, and was laid to rest in the courtyard of his home in the rural village of Kutama, Zvimba, Mashonaland West, where he was born.

