Timid Mnangagwa Arrests Vendors Who Imported Toy Guns

Two individuals from Harare, whose case garnered attention after they were apprehended in possession of 30 guns, now face reduced charges as ballistics investigations revealed the alleged firearms were, in fact, toys.

Douglas Jekanyika, 44, and Godknows Gunda, 31, appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, charged with smuggling offenses.

Their lawyer, Rene Kuchidza, argued that the defendants were innocent since they were not caught near the border. Kuchidza explained that a ballistics report from CID Homicide confirmed that the confiscated items were toys, narrowing the case to smuggling allegations.

Jekanyika and Gunda are scheduled to return to court on Friday for their bail hearing.

According to the State, on March 5, 2024, Southerton Police Station received information alleging that the two had smuggled firearms from South Africa into Zimbabwe via the Beitbridge Border Post, using Tems Logistics Bus Services, destined for Highglen Road Port in Harare.

Acting on this tip-off, authorities arrested Jekanyika while he was in the process of collecting two suspected boxes. Upon inspection, one box contained 10 Blown F92 toy guns, with recorded serial numbers, while the other contained 20 blank pistols with serial numbers Z2IBLTAY502-2305680 to 2305699.

During questioning, Jekanyika implicated Gunda as the owner of the firearms. However, the accused failed to produce any declaration papers. Subsequently, CID Homicide determined that the items were not firearms but toys capable of firing blank ammunition.

The smuggled toys are estimated to be worth R2000.

