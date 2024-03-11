Be Patriotic : Mnangagwa

Spread the love

Source : Zanu PF

KEY NOTE ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT ,HIS EXCELLECNCY CDE E.D.MNANGAGWA AT THE LAUNCH OF THE NATIONAL ICT POLICIES AND COMMISSIONING OF THE FIBRE OPTIC BACKBONE NETWORK AT SOMABULA,MIDLANDS PROVINCE.

Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is my honour and privilege to be addressing you all at this historic launch of three policies. These are, the Reviewed National ICT Policy; the Smart Zimbabwe

2030 Master-Plan, and the National Broadband Plan.

The fact that we are launching these important policies and the Fibre Optic Backbone Network, here in Somabhula demonstrates that the Second Republic is

walking the talk and committed to realising development that leaves no one and no place behind.

Before I proceed with my remarks for this event, I want

to thank the people of Somabhula and the Midlands Province for coming out in your large numbers to witness this event.

I also want to thank theProvince for resoundingly voting for our ZANU PF Party during the 2023 Harmonised General Elections. Well done. May the unity, good

organisation and grassroots mobilisation strength of the

Party continue as we go forward.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Comrades and Friends; The policies we are launching today are in line with our National Development Strategy, where we aim to make sure that all our communities have access to affordable, fast and safe digital technologies. This has become

important as societies and economies are now very dependent on ICTs.

The National ICT Policy outlines the guiding framework and development priorities for the ICT sub-sector. It will help promote digital know-how, innovation, the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, while also

strengthening our country’s cyber-security measures. At end of the day, my Administration is creating a good environment for the growth of a digital economy which empowers our communities, no matter where they live.

So this Policy will make sure that learners and young entrepreneurs, whether here in Somabhula, or in Kanyemba or in Gokwe, or Binga all have the same

opportunities as those in our big cities like Harare and Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan is set

to see us achieve more creative societies, through the use of technology. The quality of life of all our people is expected to improve by the use of information and

communication technologies.

Digital technologies must go beyond the use of ICT for social media and entertainment. We must use the infrastructure that my Government is putting in place to improve service delivery in healthcare, education and

agriculture, among many other aspects.

At the Continental level, Zimbabwe was nominated to

lead the Smart Agriculture Flagship Project under the

Smart Africa Alliance. So far, our country is using ICT and geo- spatial technologies (our satellite is in space) to predict weather patterns, as well as for land planning and crop assessments, among basic information management within the agriculture sector.

This demonstrates the power of ICT. The National Broadband Plan

highlights our determination to closing the digital gap and guarantee universal access to reliable and high-speed internet

connectivity.

Zimbabwe is, therefore, implementing more initiatives for knowledge sharing, socialinclusion

and economic growth through the

expansion of broadband infrastructure and network coverage.

In addition, the policies we are launching today provide sufficient guidance to the ICT sector. All parties, including Civil Society Organisations, businesses and the general public, are called upon to play by the rules.

Ignorance is no defence.

It must never be deployed or used to promote self- hate an denigrate our beloved country or for spreading falsehoods, malicious information or immoral content.

No. My Government will not allow that. Tisarase hunhu hwedu, se vanhu vatema, the descendants of the great Munhumutapa. We

must use ICTs to protect and

promote our identity, unity, love, harmony, peace, development as well as production and productivity.

Distinguished Guests, Comrades and Friends; Guided by our mantra “Zimbabwe is open for business”, our Government continues to grant licenses to more service providers to deliver Backbone Network Facilities

and Network Services. This is part of the Broadband Expansion Agenda. The new companies entering this space are expected to increase Zimbabwe’s internet connectivity. There must be affordable, usable product and

services to out communities.

Hatidi ma data prices ekurovana pasi petsoka. Data prices must be affordable. I want to commend the Bandwidth and Cloud Services (BCS) Group Limited, for deciding to invest in Zimbabwe. This is an international company which is operating in a

number of countries in Africa that partnered with one of our country

is telecommunication organisations, Dandemutande, for the provision of a fibre backbone

project which is being commissioned today.

The outstanding part about this project is that it is riding on our

existing infrastructure. of the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

This has seen the revamping and upgrading of the National Railways of Zimbabwe signalling system from analogue to digital.

The fact that the project provides data links and Wi-Fi hotspots at NRZ railway sidings and stations.

I thank you

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...