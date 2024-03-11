Care Workers Banned From Bringing Dependants To UK

Spread the love

By Jane Mlambo| The United Kingdom has delivered a body blow to hopes of Zimbabwe health care workers reuniting with their families after it announced that from today going forward they cannot bring their dependants.

In an announcement shared on X formerly Twitter, the UK home office said;

“From today, care workers entering the UK on Health and Care Worker visas can no longer bring dependants. This is part of our plan to deliver the biggest ever cut in migration.”

The News comes as a blow to thousands of Zimbabwe health and care workers who moved to the United Kingdom in search of greener pastures as they will have to cope with living apart with their families.

More to follow..

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...