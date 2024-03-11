Chivhayo Beneficiaries Rally to Defend Their Benefactor, Launch Verbal Barrage Against Olinda Chapel

By A Correspondent| A cohort of musicians, who were recipients of cars from the controversial businessman, has united to launch a vehement attack on Olinda Chapel amidst her ongoing social media feud with Chivhayo.

Notable figures such as Andy Muridzo, Seh Calaz, and DJ Fantan have vociferously criticized Olinda in what seems to be a coordinated effort.

The contentious episode unfolded when Olinda posted a statement asserting, “Murume Chaiye haapihwe mota neumwe murume,” loosely translated to convey that a true man should not accept a vehicle as a gift from another man.

This remark incited Chivhayo himself, prompting a counterattack where he suggested Olinda harbored a desire to emulate his actions.

Chivhayo went a step further, challenging Olinda to gift Greatman a car instead of the wheelchair she donated to the musician.

This call garnered substantial support from fellow beneficiaries, including Seh Calaz, who accused Olinda of ulterior motives.

Amidst the verbal sparring, Olinda countered by accusing Chivhayo of being financially backed by Zanu PF, asserting that her wealth was self-made.

Chivhayo dismissed Olinda’s claims as baseless and nonsensical, attributing her accusations to a personal affliction.

The dispute escalated as Chivhayo insinuated that Olinda had engaged in commercial sex work during the days she stayed in Houghton Park, a surburb in Harare.

Seh Calaz further joined the fray, alleging that Olinda’s philanthropy towards Greatman was inspired by Chivhayo’s car donations to musicians and prominent figures associated with the ruling Zanu PF party.

“Sis Olinda tinokutendai nezvamakaitira mukomana Greatman zvakaonekwa, kusatenda huroyi, moramba muchiitirawo vamwe zvakadaro nepamunokwanisawo.

It is good thing makazokwanisa kumuonawo kuti ariko uye anoda rubatsiro totenda kwakabva inspiration yekuti mumhanye mhanye. Asi manje mukatanga kutoswerera nyaya yacho zvodzoka pakuti makapa nemoyo or makapa ne godo,” said Seh Calaz.

Other musicians such as Andy Muridzo and DJ Fantan did not go for long sentences but used unprintable words to insult Olinda in defense of their benefactor.

