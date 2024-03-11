Government Exposes Fake Degree Issuing Institution

Spread the love

By Senior Reporter- The government, through the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), has exposed the International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP) for issuing fake honorary degrees.

ZIMCHE said IIP should immediately withdraw all the degrees it issued to people because it is not authorised to award degrees in Zimbabwe as it is not a registered higher education institution.

ZIMCHE is responsible for the accreditation and registration of all higher education institutions and programmes in Zimbabwe and also ensures that these institutions and programs meet national standards for quality assurance and education.

IIP has conferred honorary degrees to several politicians and controversial individuals.

Fraudster Dilesh Nguwaya and Midlands-based Zanu PF’s G40 Queen-pin Smelly Dube were honoured by this institution.

However, in a statement, ZIMCHE said IIP is awarding several honourary degrees in violation of section 75(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013 as read with section 10(1) of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education Act (Chapter 25:27).

It said the cited laws prohibit institutions not registered and accredited by ZIMCHE to offer degrees. The statement reads in part:

The awarding of degrees by the International Institute of Philanthropy is not only a violation of the laws of Zimbabwe but also undermines the integrity of the entire higher education system in Zimbabwe.

We take the integrity of the higher education system in Zimbabwe very seriously, and will not tolerate any attempts to undermine it.

Accordingly, the degrees awarded by the International Institute of Philanthropy are not recognised in Zimbabwe.

Members of the public are advised against using titles awarded by unregistered institutions such as the International Institute of Philanthropy.

ZIMCHE has ordered IIP to publicly withdraw all awarded degrees and inform all recipients accordingly.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...