Tragedy Strikes: 13 Zimbabweans Perish in Bus Accident

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In the early hours of Saturday morning, tragedy struck as a Gamu Tours bus, en route from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, collided with a haulage truck near Cape Town, South Africa.

The devastating accident resulted in the loss of 13 lives and left fifty others injured.

According to reports, the collision occurred around midnight, leaving a trail of destruction and despair.

Among the casualties were innocent passengers who had embarked on a journey with hopes and aspirations, only to have their lives tragically cut short.Zimbabwe’s Consular General in Cape Town, Mrs. Esther Mudambo, provided grim updates on the aftermath of the accident.

Nine passengers remain hospitalized at Worcester Hospital, with one minor whose relatives are yet to be identified.

Additionally, two children have been transferred to Red Cross Hospital, while another adult is undergoing treatment at Tygerberg Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

The remaining injured individuals have been discharged after receiving medical care.

In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, Mrs. Mudambo assured that the consulate would collaborate closely with the bus company to provide necessary assistance.

This includes responding to inquiries from relatives and facilitating the processing of documentation for the repatriation of the deceased back to their homeland.

The news of this tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Zimbabwean community, both at home and abroad.

Families are grieving the loss of their loved ones, and communities are coming together to offer support and solace during this difficult time.

As investigations into the cause of the accident continue, questions arise about road safety measures and the responsibility of transport authorities to ensure the well-being of passengers.

Accidents like these serve as poignant reminders of the importance of stringent safety regulations and the need for continuous efforts to prevent such calamities from occurring in the future.

In the midst of sorrow and anguish, the resilience of the human spirit shines through as communities unite to mourn, support one another, and seek justice for those whose lives were tragically taken.

As the nation mourns the loss of 13 cherished souls, may their memories be honored, and may their families find strength and comfort in the midst of this profound loss.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...