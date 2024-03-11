ZESN Report Highlights Transparency and Fairness in Zimbabwe’s Local Authority By-Elections

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) recently released its report on the Local Authority by-elections held on March 9, 2024, in City of Harare Ward 36 and Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 4.

The elections were held to fill vacancies that emerged in the respective Wards, with the ZANU-PF emerging victorious in both.

In Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 4, the by-election was triggered by the nullification of Archibald Muzanenhamo’s (independent candidate) victory in the 23 and 24 August 2023 Harmonized Elections.

The High Court nullified Muzanenhamo’s win due to violations of the Electoral Act, specifically engaging in vote buying within a 300-meter radius from a polling station on Election Day.

The vacancy in Harare Municipality Ward 36 resulted from the recall of Lovejoy Chitengu (Citizens Coalition for Change – CCC) initiated by CCC’s interim Secretary General, Sengezo Tshabangu.

The elections were conducted in adherence to Section 121 A of the Electoral Act, following the recall of the incumbent councillors for City of Harare Ward 36 and the annulment of the results in Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 4 by the High Court.

The Nomination Court, which sat on February 6, 2024, received nominations for the vacant seats.

The process was notably peaceful, with candidates successfully nominated, including Archibold Muzanenhamo (Independent), Ignatius Blessed Chari (Independent), and Ignatius Zvigadza (ZANU-PF) for Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 4. In Harare Ward 36, Lovejoy Chitengu (Independent), Loveness Gomba (Independent), and Hilda Ruzani (ZANU-PF) were duly nominated.

ZESN deployed 30 observers across the two Wards, reporting a generally peaceful pre-election environment. However, instances of tearing and defacing of posters of independent candidates in Harare Ward 36 were noted, in violation of the Electoral Act.

During the campaigns, social media played a significant role, with candidates utilizing WhatsApp groups for communication and outreach. The pre-election atmosphere was commended for its overall peace, with candidates advocating for peaceful coexistence.

On polling day, ZESN observers reported calm and peaceful environments in both Wards. Polling stations were opened on time, and essential materials were available, including ballot boxes, papers, indelible finger markers, and voters’ rolls.

Voter turnout varied between the two Wards, with Harare Ward 36 recording a 17.8% turnout and Chinhoyi Ward 4 achieving a higher 42.3% turnout.

ZESN reported low numbers of redirected and turned-away voters, mainly due to issues with identification forms or missing names in the voters’ roll. ZANU-PF candidates Ignatius Zvigadze and Hilda Ruzani were declared winners in Chinhoyi Municipality Ward 4 and Harare Municipality Ward 36, respectively.

The ZESN report concluded with recommendations based on the observed electoral processes, emphasizing the importance of adhering to electoral laws and promoting political literacy among party supporters. The report aims to contribute to transparency, fairness, and accountability in Zimbabwe’s democratic processes.

