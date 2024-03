Man In Soup For Selling Mbanje

A 52-year-old man, identified as Edson Kanyemba, was apprehended by police in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, Harare, on March 6, 2024.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by the authorities.

Kanyemba was found in possession of 19.5 kilograms of dagga, valued at approximately US$2,000.

