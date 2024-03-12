Mnangagwa Has Transformed Country To Heaven-On-Earth: Varakashi

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Amidst a backdrop of ongoing economic challenges and widespread discontent, a praise team affiliated with Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, known as Varakashi, has sparked controversy with claims of transformative leadership under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

While Varakashi lauds the president for what they perceive as monumental progress, many Zimbabweans, grappling with the harsh realities of everyday life, view such assertions as insensitive and out of touch.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Varakashi proclaimed, “All the 16 million people living in Zimbabwe must be grateful for being alive and more importantly to be witnessing the gigantic developments being cascaded by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.”

The statement continued to list achievements ranging from state-of-the-art infrastructure such as roads, houses, dams, and airports to purported economic advancements.

These assertions have sparked a backlash among Zimbabweans who feel disillusioned by the vast disparity between Varakashi’s narrative and their lived experiences.

Many citizens, struggling with unemployment, inflation, and inadequate access to basic services, perceive Varakashi’s praise as an insult to their suffering.

In response to Varakashi’s statement, one citizen remarked, “It’s easy for Varakashi to claim we’re living in a Heaven-on-Earth nation when they’re not the ones struggling to put food on the table or find employment. For the majority of Zimbabweans, life is anything but heavenly.”

Another citizen expressed frustration, stating, “It’s insulting for Varakashi to boast about developments when we’re facing constant power cuts, water shortages, and crumbling infrastructure.

Instead of patting themselves on the back, they should be addressing the real issues affecting ordinary citizens.”

Critics argue that Varakashi’s praise of President Mnangagwa’s leadership ignores the systemic challenges plaguing Zimbabwe, including corruption, political repression, and a struggling healthcare system.

While there have been efforts to address some of these issues, such as infrastructure development projects, they have often been overshadowed by persistent economic hardships and allegations of mismanagement.

The disconnect between Varakashi’s narrative and the lived experiences of ordinary Zimbabweans highlights the deep divisions within the country’s political landscape.

As the debate over President Mnangagwa’s leadership continues, it is essential to acknowledge the diverse perspectives and realities of Zimbabweans from all walks of life.

Only through honest dialogue and genuine efforts to address the underlying issues can Zimbabwe truly move towards a brighter future for all its citizens.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...