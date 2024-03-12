Police In Plot To Arrest Chibaya, Ostallos

Spread the love

Source : Masvingo Mirror

For visiting, sympathising and trying to mobilise resources for desperate evicted families at Mushandike near Masvingo, Law and Order Police is planning to arrest opposition leaders Gift Ostallos Siziba, Amos Chibaya and the Blue Movement Team that made the trip last week. It is understood that a docket has been opened under Case number ER2/24. The charges are under MOPA. https://twitter.com/TheMirrorMsv/status/1766365553290047819?s=19

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...