Wrong Body Buried

Tragic Mix-Up: Two Families Face Heartbreak in Wrongful Burial Incident Across Borders

Agencies -In an emotional saga stretching over two years, two families were entangled in a heart-wrenching mix-up that led to the wrongful burial of their loved ones across international borders. The incident came to light following a horrific event in September 2021, when Bongani Ngwendu, a 31-year-old man, fell victim to a xenophobic attack in an informal settlement in Pretoria, South Africa. Ngwendu was brutally attacked by a vigilante group and perished in flames within his shack.

Following his tragic death, Ngwendu’s remains, charred beyond recognition, were identified through DNA testing, a process initiated by his grieving family who sought to bring his body back to his homeland in Mbembesi, Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe, for a dignified burial. However, due to an unfortunate error at the mortuary, the Ngwendu family was handed the wrong body. Instead of their relative, they received the remains of an unidentified South African national who had suffered a similar fate.

The Ngwendu family, unaware of the mistake, conducted the burial in Battlefields Village, Ward 13, in Mbembesi, honoring the stranger as their own. The error remained undiscovered until six months later when South African authorities informed them that Bongani Ngwendu’s actual remains were still in Pretoria. This revelation set in motion a series of events that culminated in the recent exhumation of the South African national’s body for repatriation and the proper burial of Bongani Ngwendu in Mbembesi.

The news of the mix-up and subsequent exhumation was met with a mix of sorrow and relief by the Ngwendu family and the local community. Mr. Andile Ngwendu, the deceased’s uncle, shared the tragic circumstances of his nephew’s death and the family’s ordeal since the mix-up was discovered. He highlighted the importance of traditional rituals and the family’s inability to perform them due to the uncertainty surrounding the buried remains.

The exhumation process was overseen by a collective of officials from the Zimbabwean Consulate in South Africa, the police, health officials, government representatives, and members of the local community. Mr. Albort Nyathi, speaking on behalf of the Zimbabwean Consulate, emphasized the importance of Zimbabweans in South Africa obtaining proper documentation to facilitate the repatriation process in such unfortunate events.

This somber event has shed light on the complexities and emotional toll of dealing with death in the diaspora, underscoring the need for accurate record-keeping and communication between mortuaries and grieving families. It also highlighted the community’s strength and the diplomatic efforts required to rectify such deeply personal and tragic errors.

As the Ngwendu family finally lays their son to rest, the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by migrants and the profound impact of xenophobic violence. It also calls attention to the importance of cultural sensitivity and respect in handling the remains of the deceased across borders, ensuring that every individual is honored and remembered in death as in life.

