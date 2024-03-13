Chamisa Supporter Who Coined “Wazadza” Slogan Dies

By A Correspondent| A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter who coined the Wazadza slogan has died, according to party sources.

Nhamo Enias Manyatera, a dedicated supporter of the former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa gained popularity with his catchphrase “Chamisa Wazadza,” in the run-up to the 23 August 2023 elections.

Manyatera, who had been unwell for some time, passed away at the age of 81.

The “Chamisa Wazadza” became a popular slogan at CCC rallies across the country with party activists composing songs using the catch phrase.

Manyatera served as an election agent and chief political strategist in opposition politics, actively fighting against the Zanu PF party.

His contributions were highly regarded by opposition members, including the former Citizens Coalition for Change Masvingo Proportional representative parliamentarian, Honorable Mugidho.

He was also the father of Willard Manyatera, a former goalkeeper for Zimbabwe premiership giants Dynamos “Dembare” football club and the Zimbabwe National team, as confirmed by Mr. Festus Dumbu, a football and sports administrator based in Chiredzi.

According to CCC officials, Manyatera’s body will be transported to his rural home in ward 21, Chitiyo School, Bikita for burial on the 14th of March 2024.

