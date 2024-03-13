ZimEye
Starlink, @elonmusk Zimbabweans are asking you to switch off ZANU Pf devices as sanctions for blocking the @Starlink service for hospitals, schools and residential homes. Below are some geo-coordinates to consider. pic.twitter.com/XW8UC4Hplh— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 13, 2024
