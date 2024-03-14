Zanu PF Silences Motormouth Killer Zivhu By Re-Admitting Him Back Into The Party

By A Correspondent| Outspoken former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has been readmitted to Zanu-PF without any conditions.

Zivhu who had become a fierce critic of the ruling Zanu PF has undergone ideology training at the infamous Chitepo School of Ideology before his re-admission.

Zivhu was expelled from Zanu-PF in 2020 on charges of misconduct after he wrote on his Twitter handle that for Zimbabwe’s challenges to end there was a need to push for dialogue between the first lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile.

He would post on social media that discussions between the leaders of Zimbabwe’s two main political parties were key in resolving the economic crisis the country is facing.

In a video circulation on social media, Zivhu announces that he is happy to be readmitted to the revolutionary party without conditions.

“I want to thank President Mnangagwa and the Politburo for readmitting me into the revolutionary party.”

“I am so happy to join my family, I was born, bred in Zanu-PF and I am back,” said Zivhu.

