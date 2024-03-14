ZIMSEC Announces Interbank Rates For 2024 Exams

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the interbank rate that shall apply when making payments for candidates registering for the 2024 June Ordinary and Advanced level Examination Fees in Zimbabwe dollars.

ZIMSEC pegged examination registration fees in United States dollars but the fees are accepted in the currency which the parents/ guardians are comfortable with.

Parents who wish to make payments in USD or Rands can do so until the registration closing dates but those who would like to make payments in ZWL will use the rate announced by the examinations management body. ZIMSEC said:

“Parents/ Guardians who wish to pay registration fees in Zimbabwe Dollar (ZWL) are able to do so during the window of 13 March to 20 March 2024.

“The interbank rate of 13 March 2024 will be used during this period to ensure that all candidates pay a uniform registration fee.

“The exchange rate to be applied for payments is ZWL17 558 to 1 USD.”

