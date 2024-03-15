Accident: Bikers Killed

Two motorcyclists, each carrying a passenger, perished in a devastating head-on collision in Mutasa District, near London Stores. This incident brings to light the critical importance of adherence to traffic regulations and the often fatal consequences of their neglect.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, offering a detailed account of the events leading up to the fatal collision. “Richard Shorwa (26) was riding an unregistered red Lifan motorbike, while Silent Faro was on an unregistered blue motorcycle. The accident occurred when Faro, emerging from a feeder road, failed to yield to Shorwa, who was navigating another feeder road. This lapse in road safety protocol resulted in a direct collision at the intersection near London Stores,” Chinyoka detailed.

The victims, immediately following the accident, were rushed to Bonda Mission Hospital. Despite the efforts to save them, both bikers succumbed to their injuries upon admission. “Due to the impact of the collision, all parties involved were severely injured and subsequently rushed to Bonda Mission Hospital where the bikers both died on admission,” Chinyoka elaborated, highlighting the grave consequences of the accident.

In his recounting of the event, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka didn’t merely provide a narrative but also seized the opportunity to emphasize the importance of vigilance and responsibility on the roads. “This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder for motorists and cyclists alike to exercise due care and caution when on the road,” he urged, stressing the necessity for all road users to adhere strictly to traffic laws to prevent such unnecessary loss of life.

Parallel to this heartbreaking incident, Chinyoka reported another unrelated but equally tragic accident in Chief Ngorima’s area along the Jopa-Kopa Road. A 48-year-old man, Angirai Ruwa, lost his life when the vehicle he was in, a white Nissan UD80 truck driven by Michael Mhika, carrying pit sand and five passengers, suffered a brake failure. “Upon approaching Kopa Business Centre, where there is a steep slope and a sharp curve, Mhika’s vehicle developed brake failure, veered off the road, overturned once, and plunged into a valley, resulting in Ruwa’s instant death,” Chinyoka detailed.

These incidents starkly highlight the unpredictable and often perilous nature of road travel, underscoring the imperative of preventive measures such as regular vehicle maintenance, adherence to road signs, and cautious driving, especially in areas known for challenging terrain.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka’s reports not only mourn the loss of lives but also serve as a critical call to action for all road users to prioritize safety, thereby honoring the memory of those lost by preventing future tragedies.- Manica Post

