ZESA At Pains To Justify Load Shedding

ZESA Holdings has announced that it experienced a system disturbance that caused its giant Hwange Power Station to go off grid yesterday morning, but it is working flat out to rectify the problem.

In the statement yesterday, Zesa said the disturbance had increased load-shedding.

“Zesa Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that the national grid experienced a system disturbance this morning at 9.38am resulting in the loss of generation at Hwange Power Station.

“This has resulted in increased load curtailment across the country. Our engineers are working flat out to ensure restoration of service in the shortest possible time,” the power utility said

