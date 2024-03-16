Driver Vanishes After Killing Pedestrian

By A Correspondent

Law enforcement authorities have launched a manhunt for a motorist involved in a tragic hit-and-run incident resulting in the death of a pedestrian (40) near the Sandas Johane Masowe Wechishanu Church in Chitungwiza, Harare, on March 1, 2024.The victim lost his life instantly after being struck by the unidentified motorist along an unnamed dust road.

Shockingly, the driver failed to stop or report the accident, fleeing the scene hastily. In efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice, the police have issued an appeal for any information that could assist in apprehending the suspect.

According to a police statement, “Police in Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man (40) died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist on 01/03/24 along an unnamed dust road, near Sandas Johane Masowe Wechishanu Church, Chitungwiza.

The motorist did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.”

