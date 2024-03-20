Former Liberation Movements Unstoppable, Boasts Obert Mpofu

ZANU PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu said the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Afrisca should stand firm and continue strengthening their bond in defense of liberation grains.

Addressing the 11th Meeting of Secretaries General and Wings of the former Liberation Movement in Victoria Falls, Mpofu said the movements will forge ahead with finishing the work of realizing the dreams of Pan Africanism.

” Our meetings should also focus on sharing notes and experiences on how we can thwart the machinations of our detractors.

“It is no secret that we are under siege from our detractors who wish to sow seeds of division amongst us. We are wary of all their shenanigans.

” No divisions will succeed for what binds us is more than what could ever separate us. The band is indeed sticking together.

We will forge ahead with finishing the work of realizing the dream of Pan Africanism as espoused by Kwame Nkrumah and using the ideology set forth by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, ” said Mpofu.

Mpofu highlighted that there are four pending elections from the movement members.

“There are several elections on our continent this year, notably in South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Namibia. We should be wary of the hidden hand of our detractors.

We should draw lessons from the harmonized elections we held here in Zimbabwe in August 2023, where my Party ZANU PF emerged victorious. However, after our victory, there were attacks from our fellow brothers here in SADC who had been influenced by our detractors.

The Mumba Report that was disguised as the SADC elections report was deliberately engineered to put a dent in our elections victory. It is such actions that we should be wary of and remain united and vigilant.

He said that he was confident that the ANC, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, FRELIMO and SWAPO will emerge victorious, winning is indeed entrenched in the movements DNA.

