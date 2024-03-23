Arosume Property Development Lawyer Arrested For Fraud, Extortion

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police Commercial Crime Department in Harare on Saturday apprehended Munyaradzi Stanslus Bwanya, a lawyer associated with Jiti Law Chambers, on charges of Fraud and Extortion.

The arrest came following allegations that Bwanya, representing Jiti Law Chambers, engaged in fraudulent activities related to a legal case involving a Borrowdale resident, Farai Mashonganyika.

According to reports, Bwanya filed an Urgent Chamber application seeking to halt further construction on Mashonganyika’s property, presenting what was later revealed to be a falsified copy of a cancelled title deed in the High Court.

Subsequent investigations conducted by the police revealed discrepancies between the deed presented in court and the original deed held at the deeds office. Remarkably, upon police inquiry the following day, the original title deed appeared to have been mysteriously cancelled, raising suspicions of tampering.

Further scrutiny uncovered an affidavit purportedly signed by Bwanya directing the Registrar of Deeds to cancel the title deed, citing section 8 of the deeds Registry act, which allows for cancellation upon court order.

However, no such court order was found, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Bwanya’s actions. Questions were also raised regarding Bwanya’s authorization to conduct conveyancing, particularly in light of a potential conflict of interest as he simultaneously contested the title deed in court and initiated its cancellation.

Additional concerns emerged surrounding a dubious instruction allegedly signed by the former Minister of Local Government, Hon July Moyo, found within the client file.

The authenticity of the document was called into question due to illegible stamps and a suspiciously faint photocopy, further compounded by the Ministry’s inability to produce an original letter upon request.

Allegations of extortion surfaced as it was claimed that Bwanya demanded a 2000sqm piece of land from Mashonganyika in exchange for preventing the cancellation of her title deed. Mashonganyika’s refusal allegedly resulted in her property being gazetted for cancellation without proper communication or procedural adherence.

In response to mounting investigations, Bwanya withdrew the Urgent Chamber application filed in the High Court, offering no explanation for the sudden reversal and reimbursing costs to the respondents.

The cancellations of deeds and leases within Carrick Creagh Estate raised suspicions of broader malpractice, with residents voicing concerns over procedural irregularities and allegations of corruption involving ministry officials and Arosume Property Development.

This development follows previous calls for intensified investigations into corruption allegations within the Ministry of Local Government Statelands office and illegal property repossessions by Arosume Property Development in Carrick Creagh.

In 2023, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested Mr. Mlindeli Sayi from the stateland office and Arosume’s Finance Manager, Mr. Katson Kwaramba, in connection with land scandals in the area.

